Following pediatric death, Hartford Healthcare says science on mother to baby COVID transmission isn’t clear

We’re learning more about the death of a newborn who contracted COVID-19. The heartbreaking announcement came Wednesday and then of Thursday, Hartford Healthcare admitted the research is unclear on how babies can be infected. Prior to Wednesday’s announcement, a nine-month old in Illinois was the youngest confirmed victim of COVID-19. Now it’s a Connecticut baby.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin held back tears Wednesday as he announced the death of a 6 week old newborn due to COVID-19. “Our hearts break for that family. And our prayers are with all of those who lost loved ones and all of those who are affected by this ongoing epidemic,” said Bronin.

The test results for the Hartford infant, came back after the baby had already died. “We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19,” tweeted Governor Ned Lamont.

FOX61 asked Hartford Healthcare on Thursday if COVID-19 can be passed from mother to baby. Doctor Kenneth Robinson is the Chair of Emergency Medicine at Hartford Hospital. “I have looked into the literature on this and as far as I know the literature is not very clear on the ability for vertical transmission or transmission from the mother to the baby so I know there have been a couple of cases. I don’t know wether there are large enough numbers yet to prove a definite correlation,” he said.

It’s true that Coronavirus deaths usually happen in older adults. But the disease doesn’t discriminate either. “We have also seen that this disease can be tragically unpredictable and can be fatal to people at any age,” said Mayor Bronin.

Hartford Healthcare didn’t say at which hospital the death occurred or if the mother tested positive. FOX61’s Matt Caron asked Doctor Robinson what advice he would give to pregnant moms concerned or for couples who are trying to have a baby? He said, “I would say the same as for everyone else. Proper hand hygiene. Keeping the things around your house clean and wiping down the surfaces that you touch.”