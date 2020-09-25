Foodshare extends Rentschler Field food distribution into October

Foodhare says they haved served over 165,000 households over the last 5 months

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Foodshare has announced that food distribution at Rentschler Field will continue three days per week throughout October.

Since April, Foodshare has served over 165,000 households and has distributed over 4 million meals at the drive-thru location in East Hartford.

“We’re so grateful to be continuing the Rentschler Field distribution with a new schedule into October, and for our continued partnership with the State of Connecticut. This drive-thru distribution, in conjunction with our existing network of partner programs and Mobile Foodshare sites, is making it possible for us to reach more households in our community than ever before at a time of unprecedented need,” said Jason Jakubowski, President, and CEO. “The number of cars waiting in line for food is still very high. With an average of 1600 households served during each distribution, we continue to share additional resources to everyone who stops by our site, so that they are aware of all of the options available to them."

Here's the new schedule starting October 1st:

Foodshare will be distributing food on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday;



8:30 am – 12:00 pm;

They will be CLOSED On Monday and Wednesday.

Address: 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT 06118 – Silver Lane entrance; gates will close at noon

There is one allocation of food per car to ensure that there is enough food for everyone.

This emergency distribution at Rentschler Field is in addition to Foodshare’s ongoing efforts to provide food to a network of over 260 pantries, community kitchens, and Mobile Foodshare sites throughout the region.

Foodshare said community members can access help through the following:

Mobile Foodshare an outdoor pantry-on-wheels, to find a site near you please text “FOODSHARE” to 85511 or go to www.foodshare.org/mobile.

To find a food pantry and other resources near you, call 2-1-1 or go to https://www.211ct.org/.