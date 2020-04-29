Foodshare continues food distribution in East Hartford

Volunteers and staff here at Rentschler Field in East Hartford served about a thousand cars each day last week.

Foodshare's drive-thru food distribution at Rentschler Field continues this morning.

The program is now in its second week, and it’s really shedding a light on the economic impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on families across the state.

Foodshare's President and CEO Jason Jakubowski says that a lot of the people coming through this site are new to food insecurity and have never used Foodshare services before.

But they've found themselves suddenly unemployed or affected by this health crisis in another way.

Volunteers and staff here at Rentschler Field in East Hartford served about a thousand cars each day last week.

And there are no signs of anything slowing down this week.

SKY61 captured the long lines of cars once again wrapping around the stadium to pick up groceries.

And new this week, volunteers have also been handing out face masks.

Just a reminder for anyone who hasn't been here yet -- the food distribution here at Rentschler Field runs from 8:30 until noon.

The drive-thru has been extended until next Friday, May 8th.

It’s a Monday through Friday operation so no distribution on weekends.

If you can't make it to East Hartford, you can check out Foodshare's schedule here.