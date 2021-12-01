Foodshare continues to distribute to families in need around the state

“It helps put food on the table. It helps the kids get some type of nutrition"

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Foodshare’s free drive-thru food distribution packed back up at Rentschler Field Tuesday morning for the winter.

The site will now be open every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“It helps put food on the table. It helps the kids get some type of nutrition,” said Lynn Rodriguez from Windham, who was in line hours before the site opened. “You know I’ve lived a lot of things. This is like the worst I think I’ve ever been hit. This is unbelievable, unbelievable.”

“Ten months later, we’re still here. 227,000 cars. 7.7 million pounds of food. We’re still going,” said Dom Piccini of Foodshare.

“Today [the families are] going to be getting 20 pounds of produce, half-gallon of milk, and some granola,” said Piccini.

In addition to the Rentschler Field site being open on Tuesdays, Foodshare and the Connecticut Food Bank also announced the launch of three new drive-thru distribution sites that will open on other days of the week.

Statewide Drive-Thru Food Distribution Schedule:

Mondays, starting 1/25 – Norwich

Address: 28 Stonington Road, Norwich, CT 06360 – in the parking lot across from Pistol Pete's Bar And Grill

Hours: 9:30 am – 12:00 pm

Tuesdays, starting 1/12 – East Hartford

Address: Rentschler Field, 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT 06118 – Silver Lane Entrance

Hours: 9:30 am – 1:00 pm

Wednesdays, starting 1/13 – Norwalk

Address: Calf Pasture Beach, 99 Calf Pasture Beach Road, Norwalk, CT 06855

Hours: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Fridays, starting 1/8 – New London

Address: St Mary Star of the Sea Church, 10 Huntington Street, New London, CT 06320

Hours: 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm

These sites will run weekly throughout the winter with an end date to be determined.

“I mean we’ve had people crying in our hands, just so thankful. Everybody’s just so grateful that Foodshare’s been able to do this and we’re working some long hours. My guys have been here in the cold. You still go home with a good feeling that you were able to help somebody during the day,” said Piccini.