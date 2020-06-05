Foodshare extends East Hartford distribution to May 29th

Three weeks into their food distribution at Rentschler Field, Foodshare is now extending it even further

Foodshare has been at Rentschler Field in East Hartford for a couple of weeks handing out food to those who need it. Now, the organization announced it will be staying at Rentschler Field until Friday, May 29th.

Distribution dates: WEEKDAYS Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 29; 8:30 am – 12:00 pm; CLOSED on Memorial Day, May 25.

Address: 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT 06118 – Silver Lane entrance; gates will close at Noon.

There is only one allocation of food per care to ensure there's enough food for everyone.

This emergency food distribution at Rentschler Field is in addition to Foodshare’s ongoing efforts to provide food to a network of over 200 pantries, community kitchens, and Mobile Foodshare sites throughout the region.

People unable to drive to East Hartford can access help through the following:

- Mobile Foodshare an outdoor pantry-on-wheels, to find a site near you please text “FOODSHARE” to 85511 or go to www.foodshare.org/mobile.

- To find a food pantry and other resources near year, call 2-1-1 or go to https://www.211ct.org/.