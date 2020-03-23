Foodshare making sure families are fed during COVID-19 outbreak

The sites are ensuring that food-insecure families have enough food during the COVID-19 outbreak.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Foodshare is helping to make sure no one goes hungry in Hartford and Tolland counties during this time of crisis.

They had one of their mobile pick up locations in Hartford Monday morning, and within minutes of the truck arriving, there were dozens of people in line. Foodshare expects that need for food to only grow in the coming weeks.”

“As you can see, just by the fact that there’s people congregating on a little snowy or cold Monday morning, there’s still a tremendous amount of need out there,” said Jason Jabukowski, President and CEO, Foodshare.

A sign of the hard times many are currently facing.

“ The governor and I are concerned that we will need more food going forward, 72,000 people last week applied for unemployment so we know that there’s going to be a significant need out there,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

The Lieutenant Governor joined Foodshare volunteers to help pass out this food. Foodshare taking all the help they can get as they expect to be even busier in the months to come.

“One of the things we know from these types of things in food banking, is that the issue will linger especially in a situation like this where there is such an economic impact,” said Jabukowski.

The Lieutenant Governor along with Foodshare asking anyone who can get involved, to please do so.

“We’re asking people to do one of two things. One make a donation to Food Bank or Connecticut food share, or if you were able to volunteer a contact contact those organizations and volunteer,” Said Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz.