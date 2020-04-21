Foodshare sees long lines for week-long free food drive-thru

It’s a massive effort backed by community support in the form of volunteers and food donations.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Long lines of cars stretched across the parking lot at Rentschler Field in East Hartford Tuesday morning for day two of Foodshare’s free food drive-thru distribution.

Foodshare is the regional food bank serving Connecticut’s Hartford and Tolland counties.

“We did about 20,000 pounds yesterday,” said Foodshare President and CEO Jason Jakubowski. “We ended up getting 931 cars. We were actually here until a little after 12 because there were so many people in line.”

It’s a massive effort backed by community support in the form of volunteers and food donations.

The food distribution site at Rentschler Field is a supplement to Foodshare’s network of 280 pantries, meal programs, and mobile Foodshare sites.

Foodshare has spent over $225,000 on food over the last four weeks, which is almost as much as the organization spent in all of last year alone.

As the need continues to grow, Jakubowski said Foodshare welcomes donations and volunteers.

“We will continue to do this as long as we have the food product, as long as we have the volunteers, and as long as we have access to Rentschler Field.

The food distribution at Rentschler Field continues through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day.