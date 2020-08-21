Foodshare releases updated schedule for September distribution in East Hartford

Food distribution at Rentschler Field will be on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. The updated schedule starts on September 1.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Foodshare announced their updated September schedule for its distribution site at Rentschler Field.

Over the past four months, Foodshare has served more than 135,000 households, with cars lining up before opening.

The updated schedule starts on September 1.

Food distribution at Rentschler Field will be on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Address: 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT 06118 – Silver Lane entrance; gates will close at Noon.

“We remain grateful to Governor Lamont, Lieutenant Governor Bysiewicz for allowing us to continue to use Rentschler Field,” said Foodshare President and CEO Jason Jakubowski. "In particular, we also want to thank Mike Freimuth and the Capital Region Development Authority for all of their support over these past few months. Distributing food is certainly not the intended use of the Rentschler complex, but the CRDA has been incredibly understanding of our critical work at this very difficult time."

Officials say each car will receive one allocation of food to ensure that we have enough food for everyone.

This emergency food distribution is in addition to Foodshare’s ongoing efforts to provide food to a network of over 200 pantries, community kitchens, and Mobile Foodshare sites throughout the region.

With what was initially to run only a week at the beginning of May, Foodshare has now extended it several months.

Community members can access additional help through the following:

Mobile Foodshare an outdoor pantry-on-wheels, to find a site near you please text “FOODSHARE” to 85511 or go to www.foodshare.org/mobile.

To find a food pantry and other resources near you, call 2-1-1 or go to https://www.211ct.org/.