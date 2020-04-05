Foodshare's drive-thru food distribution continues at Rentschler Field

The drive-thru saw its highest daily total of cars coming through the East Hartford site last week with numbers climbing over 1,500.

Foodshare's drive-thru food distribution continues this morning at Rentschler Field in East Hartford for its third week.

The drive-thru food distribution serves people who live in Hartford and Tolland counties. The drive-thru saw its highest daily total of cars coming through the East Hartford site last week with numbers climbing over 1,500.

Foodshare says a lot of the people visiting this site are new to food insecurity.

How it works: Each car receives one allocation of free groceries. Cars simply driving up to the tents, and volunteers loading the food into the cars.

This site is a supplement to Foodshare's 280 food pantries, meal programs, and mobile Foodshare sites.

If you can't make it out here to Rentschler Field, you can visit one of those mobile sites.

For a full list of those sites, you can head to Foodshare's website.

The food distribution at Rentschler Field runs through this Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.