For avid runner with MS, a new challenge posed by the Coronavirus

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. — Marisa Boasa knows something about battling back.
An avid runner from Ellington, Boasa is stricken with Multiple Sclerosis and been part a cause called “Fight for Mobility” for the past couple of years. It’s a charity that raises awareness for disabled runners; Boasa recently reached a lifetime milestone by finishing the Philadelphia Marathon.
This week, Boasa found out she had another fight on her hands, she was diagnosed with the Coronavirus. “I gave myself five minutes to cry about it and I said that’s it, what do we do to beat it?”
Boasa is now at Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford Springs, where she says, she is treating COVID-19 much like she treats a road race.
“I’m up in my room, I have a makeshift pilates (area) where I’m doing stretches…this isn’t going to beat me.” Boasa said that over the past few days she has been making improvements, she thanked her medical team at Johnson Memorial and Trinity Health and said she thinks that her discharge day will happen soon. “I have races to train for,” she added.