For avid runner with MS, a new challenge posed by the Coronavirus

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. — Marisa Boasa knows something about battling back.

An avid runner from Ellington, Boasa is stricken with Multiple Sclerosis and been part a cause called “Fight for Mobility” for the past couple of years. It’s a charity that raises awareness for disabled runners; Boasa recently reached a lifetime milestone by finishing the Philadelphia Marathon.

This week, Boasa found out she had another fight on her hands, she was diagnosed with the Coronavirus. “I gave myself five minutes to cry about it and I said that’s it, what do we do to beat it?”

Boasa is now at Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford Springs, where she says, she is treating COVID-19 much like she treats a road race.