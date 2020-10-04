For golfers in Hartford a new etiquette on the course

Joe Mentz, the head pro at Goodwin Park said he and his staffers are up to date on the CDC guidelines for keeping players safe.

HARTFORD, Conn — It is just about the only game in town, Goodwin Park Golf Course in Hartford has been catering to players from all over the area. With some state parks closed, and even basketball courts off-limits, Golf remains among the few sports where people can still keep their competitive spirit alive amid the complexities of the Coronavirus.

Joe Mentz, the head pro at Goodwin Park said he and his staffers are up to date on the CDC guidelines for keeping players safe.

“On the range, we’re sanitizing balls and ball baskets, everything you might touch is being cleaned and sanitized.”

Mentz added golf carts are cleaned as well, and, while they prefer golfers to walk if they must ride, it’s required they ride alone in a cart.

Questions of safety surround every sport these days, as far as Golf goes, Dr. Mark Metersky, the chief of pulmonary critical care at UConn Health said, if players stick to the guidelines, and social distancing, they should be ok.

“I think being outdoors and not in close proximity to people is almost surely going to be safe,” Metersky said. “When you are outside the wind is dispersing things so it’s unlikely you’re going to get infected.”