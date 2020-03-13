For St. Patrick’s Day, will pub crawls slow to a crawl?

In West Hartford, McLadden’s General Manager Patrick Siana says the popular gastropub has always welcomed the public.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Typically it is the best week of the year for Irish Pubs across Central Connecticut; St. Patrick’s Day. But in light of the Covid-19 Virus, Irish Pubs like Vaughn’s Public House in Hartford expect there will be fewer kegs to tap, fewer corned beefs to cut.

“We’ve never run into anything like this before,” said Erin Sweeney, the Manager of Vaughn’s on Pratt Street. Sweeney said the hope is there will still be plenty of people who want to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and, as long as it’s deemed safe by the state, Vaughan’s will stay open. “We hope everyone still comes if they think it’s the right thing for them to do.”

In West Hartford, McLadden’s General Manager Patrick Siana says the popular gastropub has always welcomed the public, and hopefully, even in light of the pandemic, people will be able to celebrate.

“We want to be here for the community in a way that’s safe and responsible for all,” Siana said.