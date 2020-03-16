For supermarkets, brisk business continues

“It’s burgers and chicken mostly, a lot of everything but people are stocking up.”

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A brisk Spring day in West Hartford brought brisk business to Hall’s Market on Park Road.

The 85-year old West Hartford grocery store saw plenty in line for their specialty foods on Monday, a by-product of COVID-19. “People are staying calm and collected,” said Hall’s Market owner Dave Booth. Booth was busy behind the meat department where at least ten shoppers were waiting to place an order inside the crowded store. Booth said, “It’s burgers and chicken mostly, a lot of everything but people are stocking up.”

Another popular part of the Market the Hall’s To Go shop where grab and go meals are selling well. Rosalee Roth, from West Hartford, picked up a number of pre-made meals. “Just some stuff to have at home, “ Roth said.