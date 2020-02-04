Fork It Forward, Middletown Restaurant giving back to the community

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Whey stationery in Middletown dining room may be closed. But they are continuing to give back to their community.
Fork it forward is an initiative started by Jillian Moskites and her husband.
They started this, right before the COVID-19 outbreak. Fork it forward are meals donated by folks so those less fortunate can enjoy a hot meal.
Before this outbreak people could come in grab a ticket and sit down to eat.
Trying to keep this going with the dining room closed. Serving take out only. Each weekend finding more and more requests for fork it forward meals.
“We’ve been doing fork it forward basically they come up to the door and we’ve just been feeding people as quickly as we can and we ended up with a line of 15-20 people so we’re trying to do socials distancing” explained Moskites who says her calling is to help her community. “we’re getting a good amount of takeout orders this weekend I had posted online after seeing a huge influx of fork at forward last weekend trying to get some donations rallied so this weekend we can be better prepared and make sure we can fit everyone that comes”