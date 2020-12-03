Fourth case of coronavirus confirmed in Stamford

The resident had recently traveled and came home Tuesday showing symptoms of the virus

MERIDEN, Conn. — A fourth person has been confirmed to have coronavirus in Connecticut.

Officials in Stamford say that a resident who returned from international travel was preemptively isolated at Stamford Hospital.

Late-Wednesday, the resident had tested positive for COVID-19.

It's the first case reported in Stamford, and the fourth case reported in the state.

Officials say that the infection was not contracted in the United States or Stamford itself.

“We anticipated this event for the past two months. We were — and are — ready to take care of patients in a safe and effective manner” said Stamford Health’s Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Michael Parry.

Officials say that the resident arrived at John. F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday with presenting symptoms of the virus.

The family picked them up and followed recommended guidelines for those who recently traveled from areas with a high number of cases. The resident was immediately given a facemask, gloves, and traveled by a private car to minimize exposure to others, officials said.

When they arrived at the hospital, the resident was taken into isolation at the hospital and will remain in isolation until they are deemed well by medical professionals.

At this time, the State of Connecticut Department of Public Health and Stamford’s Department of Health do not believe the individual or the individual’s family exposed any other Stamford residents to the virus, however, the individual’s family has been placed in voluntary quarantine at home as a precautionary measure.

“I applaud these residents for following the recommended precautionary measures in this incident,” said Mayor David Martin. “These measures are the type of small changes we can make in our habits to reduce exposure risk in Stamford’s community.”

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 860-527-6161.

Protect yourself from coronavirus