FOX61's Ben Goldman questions Gov. Lamont on various topics, including mortgage and rent relief

During the press conference, Lamont said he planned on removing the plastic ban tax.

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont announced Thursday that the numbers of positive cased for COVID-19  increased to 1,012. As of March 26, 21 people have died due to the virus. Most of the deaths were patients over 80 years old. Westport has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 89. 

Senators Blumenthal and Murphy were also present, discussing the Federal stimulus bill and the need for more federal aid. At one point, Lamont even mentioned that he would lift the plastic bag tax.

FOX61's Ben Goldman was at the press conference to ask your questions related to COVID-19 to Governor Lamont. If you have any questions, send them to share61@fox61.com. Hear what the Governor had to say below. 

Goldman questioned Gov. Lamont about the possibility of stopping cars from New York from entering Connecticut: 

Goldman continued and asked about extending health insurance extensions:

Goldman tackled the topic of mortgage and rent relief with Gov. Lamont:

Goldman asked about paying bills when times are bad:

Watch the full press conference below: 