FOX61’s Jenn Bernstein’s one on one with Governor Lamont

Governor Ned Lamont introduced the co-chairs the "Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group," on Thursday.

FOX61’s Jenn Bernstein sits down with Governor Lamont Thursday, April 16 at 10 PM. You will be able to watch the one one one interview on air on FOX61 at 10 PM and in this page.

Governor Ned Lamont introduced the co-chairs the "Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group," who are tasked with creating guidelines that will help officials decide how and when to reopen Connecticut during his press briefing Thursday.

"The last month or two, we've been in the airplane and building it at the same time," said Governor Lamont. "Today, as things begin to change, we've got to figure out what is a soft landing for that airplane, and make sure we do it in a way that we don't bounce back up again - that we get everybody home safely."

Indra Nooyi, the Co-chair of Advance CT and the former CEO of PepsiCo, will be working alongside Dr. Albert Ko, a professor of epidemiology and medicine and department chair at the Yale School of Public Health. The pair are leading a group of experts who will help develop the plan.

During Thursday's briefing, the two highlighted criteria that will need to be taken into consideration, which include using fact-based analysis, careful consideration of public health and ensuring a sustainable approach.