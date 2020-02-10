FOX61's Matt Caron speaks with Rep. Jahana Hayes

Rep. Hayes was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late September. She discusses what is it like having the virus and President Trump testing positive for COVID-19.

CONNECTICUT, USA — In late September, Representative Jahana Hayes announced she tested positive for COVID-19.

FOX61's Matt Caron spoke with the representative on October 2 about her ongoing battle with COVID-19 and her feelings on the nation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rep. Hayes was also asked about schools being reopened.

The first-term Democratic congresswoman represents much of western Connecticut including Danbury, Meriden, New Britain, and most of Waterbury.

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter, the first lady and himself tested positive for COVID-19. Hayes tweeted a response saying she is praying for the president, his family, and staff for negative results and a quick recovery.