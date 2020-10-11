Foxwoods Casino first and only to offer gaming space to people 55 and older to reduce COVID-19 risk

They are the only and first casino in the country to offer this experience.

LEDYARD, Conn. — Foxwoods Casino offered something that has never been done before.

One of their five gaming floors will exclusively be offered to people ages 55 and older so it reduces the risk of contracting COVID-19.

They are the only and first casino in the country to offer this experience.

"We’re really first so we like to call it the Foxwoods first," said Jason Guyot, Foxwoods Interim CEO & SVP of Resort Operations.

When people step in the Rainmaker Casino, they can expect a socially distanced and sanitized environment. Workers will be disinfecting machines after each use and there are 350 hand sanitizing wipe units throughout the facility.

Guyot said he is trying to put people's minds at ease for anyone who is hesitant about visiting.

"We’ve been following the science since opening on June first, so we feel like we’re the safest facility in the United States. We have mandatory temperature checks, mandatory masking, we have hand sanitizing stations throughout the facility, plexiglass, we have air purification units, we have a very comprehensive HVAC system," added Guyot.

The casino will offer a DJ spinning 80s music, cocktails, giveaways, and special perks for reward holders.

The bar and lounge will be open, but dancing is not allowed. Signs are also posted throughout to remind everyone to wear their masks.

For now, people can only use the slot machines and arcades, but the gaming tables are closed off.

"It’s a very large casino so we’ve been traditionally staying at less than 25-percent capacity which would be several thousand people if they show up here at this casino specifically," added Guyot.