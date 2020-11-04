Franklin Academy in East Haddam creates unique online platform for students with special needs

The transition to at home learning for students at the Franklin Academy in East Haddam has been smoother than students imagined.

EAST HADDAM, Conn. — Homeschooling has been a difficult transition for some parents and students who find themselves in unfamiliar territory. For parents of children with special needs, preventing them from falling behind can be a challenge. One school has made this transition as easy as possible.

"It’s very very similar it’s just different scenery," said Zach Thornton.

"They made it an incredibly easy process to figure out," said Thornton.

Franklin Academy isn’t just any other boarding school. They house and teach students with special needs. Some are on the autism spectrum, have a nonverbal learning disability or struggle with social communication.

"Our students need to be really engaged and we really want to mirror what be do on campus already," said Dean of Students Chelsea Lazos.

Mirroring a classroom built on student and teacher interactions was no small lift. Their staff worked together to launch a complete online learning curriculum in just a week. They used technology and communication as an asset.

"Because why not take advantage of the fact that we can communicate with each other in this way and also take some of the pressure off," said Learning and Technology Specialist Sara Giroux.

Taking the pressure off meant keeping students routines intact. Franklin is providing nearly 12 hours of class and social activities for their students every day.

"We do have a schedule from the minute students wake up to the minute they go to bed," said Lazos.

"It would really ease everyone’s stress if they know what's coming," said Giroux.

Keeping that structure in place is helped by the parents. Lisa plans her day around her son Jenner's schedule. That keeps them both on track and motivated while working and learning from home.

"Definitely a lot more time than we normally spend together but it’s working out really well," said Jenner. "I love developing this relationship with my mom."

Learning together and living in the now keeps them focused on a brighter future together