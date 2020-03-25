Fresca Tequila Bar & Grill in Colchester served up free meals Tuesday

Owner Jennifer Morozzi turned it into a bigger contribution to her community.

COLCHESTER, Conn. — During these hard times, restaurants aren’t bringing in the revenue they used with their dining rooms closed and held to takeout and delivery options only.



With the support from locals in their community, Fresca Tequila Bar and Grill in Colchester say they are thankful for their customers. One customer called in donating money to help others. Owner Jennifer Morozzi turned it into a bigger contribution to her community.



Giving away free meals from 5-7 pm Tuesday evening for those in need, first responders and the elderly.

Morozzi explains “I can’t say enough about our customers they’ve really a large base of very loyal customers they’ve all been coming in for takeout and you know they come in and we tell them how much we miss them we miss seeing them in the Cantina but they’ve been so supportive it’s been wonderful”



It’s gestures that show the community is united during this difficult time.