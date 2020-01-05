Friday Focus: Food Drive and Heroes Fund

How two Connecticut towns are stepping up to help those who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Communities coming together. It’s something we’ve seen all across our country for many weeks now. Wallingford and Bridgeport were no different on Friday.

Police are used to responding to needs. But, in Wallingford, the did so in a different way during midday.

"Today, we decided to hold a food drive for residents in town, anyone that needs it," said Sgt. David Blythe of the Wallingford Police Department. "They’re going to be able to get food. We are delivering this to the pantries."

So, from 10 AM till 2 PM, police accepted donations of various types of necessities.

"I dropped off toiletry items and some food and hopefully it will go to the right folks that need some help," said Kathy White, of the Wallingford Electric Division.

"When I saw it posted, I thought we definitely had to do it," said Erin Benham of Wallingford. "And we helped post it and I am a member of the Sisters Project here in town and so they gave back to us and we are giving back to them."

Sgt. Blythe heads up the Community Policing division of the Wallingford Police Department.

"This is a year-round problem if you really think about it, and especially now when people are out of work," Blythe said.

And, at Northbridge Health Care Center, a senior care facility in Bridgeport, there was another type of relief effort. There was a discussion of the establishment of the Heroes Fund, which would reward frontline workers with premium pay.

"An additional $13 an hour, up to $25,000, going back to January 27th," said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut).

Blumenthal is a co-sponsor of this legislation.

"It’s well deserved and well earned," said Erica Roman, the Administrator at Northbridge. "These staff are putting in so much work and dedication to take care of the sick patients. They deserve every nickel."

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut), who was among the politicians honoring these frontliners, said Friday's face to face inspires him even more.

"You look them in their eyes and you see why they’re doing it out of love for the patients they are with," said Lamont. "You hear them talk about all the protocols that they’ve got to go through just to go home and see their family."