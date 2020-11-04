Friends and family hold a memorial for man shot and killed in manchester officer-involved shooting

Police said Jose Soto, 27 violated his parole for conviction of first-degree robbery.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Police officers from multiple agencies and SWAT members swarmed a home on Oak Street last Thursday evening.

Police said Jose Soto, 27 violated his parole for conviction of first-degree robbery.

It led to a standoff at Soto's mother's home and police said Soto threatened to shoot at officers, but his family members told FOX61 he has mental health problems.

"He has PTSD. He has mental illnesses. He's saying things out of anger and out of being scared," said Danisha Soto, sister of Jose Soto.

"He's not the first. I know there's a few. I think there's three other ones in the past two years that have died at the hands of police officers not following protocol or just trigger happy and shooting," added Soto.

A table was set up on the porch for Jose Soto where flowers, candles, and pictures were set up in memory of him.

Just two days ago, the Tolland State's Attorney's Office released the names of the four officers who fired their guns and since then, they have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Soto's close friends believed more should be done.

"They didn't have to shoot him that many times, he came out with his hands up in the air," said Thomas Rivera, a childhood friend of Jose Soto.

Another one of Soto's friends told FOX61 he believed the quarantine may have played a part in his worsened mental illness.

One of them telling FOX61 he believes the quarantine may have played a part in his worsened mental illness.

"Being in a house 24/7, not being able to get out being locked up especially in a home all the time it could've definitely played a role," said Rafael Roldos, a childhood friend of Jose Soto.

The Tolland State's Attorney's Office is investigating the incident by looking into possible dashcam footage that may have captured the incident.