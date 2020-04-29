From patient to frontline physician at Gaylord Specialty Health in Wallingford

Overcoming her accident was what paved the way for her to pursue a career in medicine and, now, Panico is on the frontlines in the fight against the coronavirus.

Before she was a pulmonary and critical care physician, Dr. Meagan Panico, from Killingworth, was a patient at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare in Wallingford.

At age 17, Panico, a wife and mother to an eight-year-old daughter, was in a car accident that left her unable to walk or talk, she spent three months at Gaylord rehabbing.

Overcoming her accident was what paved the way for her to pursue a career in medicine and, now, Panico is on the frontlines in the fight against the coronavirus.

“Gaylord is a special place,” Panico said, “I can definitely attest to that. I remember being here as a teenager and now, seeing other patients get better, there can’t be a better way to see this.”

Panico, who is also on staff at Hartford Hospital said she is pleased about what she has seen in terms of patients recovery over the past week or so.

“With patience and time and a lot of support in the ICU we are seeing positive outcomes which has really changed the game for us and given us hope at all levels.”