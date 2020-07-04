Garden Nurseries adjusting to COVID-19

Kim Mullen and her brother Shawn Gliha are co-owners of Garden Barn and they’re trying to adjust to a new normal.

Garden season is quickly approaching and with the COVID-19 orders in place, some local garden businesses are designing a new business model.

Garden Barn Nursery and Landscape in Vernon has been in business for over 39 years, and they’ve now gone digital, putting their current inventory online.

Encouraging customers to call ahead, email, or use their website to place orders for curbside pickup and deliveries. Kim Mullen and her brother Shawn Gliha are co-owners of Garden Barn and they’re trying to adjust to a new normal.

The owners explain the new challenges they’re facing while trying to prepare for the busy season.

Shawn Gliha explained, “typically were very busy this time of year setting up for spring and getting ready for May Mother’s Day all of that and with implementing all the things that COVID-19 has brought to everyone’s attention with whether it’s now use it utilizing employees to clean down all of our cards or putting tape lines on the floor in the greenhouse.”

And with orders coming from over the phone, email, and online, the transition for the business has been challenging.

“Trying to promote the curb curbside pick up and online orders and things like that it’s unbelievable what it’s done to change the staff from being an outdoor hands-on staff to be a full-service garden center by phone by email and we’re just kind of going through the motions,” said Gliha

The owners say they have plenty of stock, including Easter flowers and will continue to plant for the upcoming seasons.