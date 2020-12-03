Geno Auriemma reacts to NCAA's decision not have fans attend March Madness

He expressed his disappointment in the NCAA's decision but seemed to understand to reason.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — The NCAA will not allow fans to attend March Madness games for men's and women's basketball due to coronavirus concerns. The announcement was made Wednesday, only a few days before Selection Sunday and Monday.

The UConn women's team finished the season with an overall AP ranking at number 5. It is predicted that they will be a 2-seed in the upcoming tournament.

Geno Auriemma expressed his disappointment in the NCAA's decision but seemed to understand to reason.

Auriemma said:

“It’s unfortunate that these measures have to be taken at this time, but we are experiencing something unprecedented. As much as our fans and players are disappointed, I truly believe they understand that this is the prudent and responsible thing to do.