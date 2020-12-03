Geno Auriemma reacts to NCAA's decision not have fans attend March Madness

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — The NCAA will not allow fans to attend March Madness games for men's and women's basketball due to coronavirus concerns. The announcement was made Wednesday, only a few days before Selection Sunday and Monday.
The UConn women's team finished the season with an overall AP ranking at number 5. It is predicted that they will be a 2-seed in the upcoming tournament.
Geno Auriemma expressed his disappointment in the NCAA's decision but seemed to understand to reason.
Auriemma said:
“It’s unfortunate that these measures have to be taken at this time, but we are experiencing something unprecedented. As much as our fans and players are disappointed, I truly believe they understand that this is the prudent and responsible thing to do.
Mohegan Sun Arena will host the games for the tournament for the first few rounds. Selection Monday is on March 16. The Final Four will be in New Orleans starting on April 3.