Glastonbury to drop town-wide indoor mask mandate amid fewer COVID-19 cases

Masks will still be required inside town buildings, schools and health care facilities.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A local mask mandate for indoor public places that has been in place for nearly a month will be discontinued starting at 8 a.m. Saturday morning, Glastonbury officials announced Friday.

In a statement on the town’s website, officials announced the town has placed below the Connecticut Department of Public Health’s marker concerning new COVID-19 cases for two consecutive weeks.

The CT DPH reports weekly on the number of new cases in a community per 100,000 people. The “zones” reported by the department include gray (less than 5), yellow (5-9), orange (10-14) and red (15+) new cases per week.

Officials said Glastonbury recorded 12.2 new cases and 12.8 new cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks, dropping the town from the red zone to the orange zone.

However, a mask requirement remains in place for all town buildings, including Town Hall, the library, the Riverfront Community Center and others. Officials said the decision concerning town buildings will be considered separate from the town-wide mask requirement.

Additionally, any facilities, building owners and business can still implement their own mask requirements for their location.

On Aug. 5, Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order giving Connecticut municipalities the right to institute their own mask mandates for indoor public spaces, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.