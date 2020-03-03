Google cancels its biggest annual event over coronavirus fears

The annual developer event is the latest in a rapidly growing list of tech events that have been shelved because of the coronavirus.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Google is canceling its biggest event of the year because of concerns about the coronavirus.

The 2020 edition of Google I/O, an annual developer conference originally scheduled for May 12-14 at Google's Mountainview headquarters, will no longer take place, the company confirmed on Tuesday.

"Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event," a company spokesperson told CNN Business. Google is currently weighing other options to engage with its developer audience.

People who have already purchased tickets for the conference will receive a full refund by March 13 and will not have to re-register to buy a ticket for I/O 2021, Google said on the conference website.

The annual developer event is the latest in a rapidly growing list of tech events that have been shelved because of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 3,100 people around the world, including nine in the United States.