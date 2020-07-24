x
Travelers who violate Massachusetts' new mandatory order will be fined, Gov. Baker says

New York, New Jersey, Hawaii, and the other five New England states are exempt from the order, which carries a violation fine of $500, Gov. Baker says.
Credit: AP
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker delivers his state of the state address in the House Chamber, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the Statehouse, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON, Massachusetts — On Friday Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced a new mandatory travel order amid the coronavirus pandemic. The order, effective August 1, requires all visitors and residents traveling from high-risk areas to quarantine for 14 days or provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test. Baker says those who violate the order will be fined $500. 

States that are considered lower risk are exempt from the restrictions: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, and Hawaii.

In a press conference Friday, Baker said, "We're not going to be stopping cars, but we're going to expect people to comply."

Watch the press conference here:

Baker's order says the decision came as a result of increasing cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across the country and because there is currently no known cure, effective treatment, or vaccine, "there is a substantial risk that travelers arriving in Massachusetts from states and countries where infection rates for COVID-19 are high may present a new source of transmission within the Commonwealth."

While Maine is exempt from Massachusetts' travel restrictions, Massachusetts is not for Maine's order. Gov. Janet Mills and her administration say the coronavirus numbers for Mass. "don't make the cut" to be included in the exemptions. 

The order also says hotels and Airbnbs are required to inform guests about the new travel order upon booking and are encouraged to post information on their websites. 

As of Thursday, 8,265 people have died with COVID-19 in Massachusetts out of 107,683 total cases. 

