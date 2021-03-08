Recent COVID-19 cases linked to birthday party, Provincetown outbreak, summer camp: Lamont, DPH

The state has seen a recent uptick in hospitalizations and positivity rate in the last few weeks due to the Delta variant.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont along with the acting commissioner of the state's Department of Public Health Dr. Deidre Gifford expressed their concern over the state's unvaccinated and pointed out several instances of COVID-19 outbreak.

The state has seen a recent uptick in hospitalizations and positivity rate in the last few weeks due to the Delta variant. Connecticut reported on Wednesday that it had administered 16,037 tests and 537 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of about 3.35%. Hospitalizations have decreased slightly since Tuesday. There are now 163 patients being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital.

Lamont's office pointed out three instances of outbreaks including a birthday party that took place in June which resulted in 16 cases of COVID-19 in the subsequent week. Officials say the party of about 50 people began outdoors and then moved indoors. Four people were hospitalized.

Another example happened at a summer camp of about 50 campers and about 20 staff members who experienced an outbreak in July. There were 13 cases among campers. The staff which was fully vaccinated reported no cases.

The governor's office said a total of 28 state residents have been identified as COVID-19 cases associated with the outbreak in Massachusetts, with 26 of them traveling to Provincetown or having contact with someone who had been to Provincetown. A total of 26 people or 93% of the cases were fully vaccinated and none were hospitalized.

"Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals at high risk for complications from COVID-19 – including those with compromised immune systems, diabetes, asthma, other lung diseases, pregnancy, or obesity – should avoid large, indoor gatherings that may include a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals," said officials in a written statement.

Officials say the "most important defense" against COVID-19 in to get the vaccine. While breakthrough cases have happened in Connecticut, the governor's office says they are rare and most of the hospitalizations and deaths in the state and country are unvaccinated people.

