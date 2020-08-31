Gov. Lamont to provide update on CT's COVID-19 response @ 4 p.m.

The state saw no new COVID-19 related deaths last Friday

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont plans on holding a briefing to provide an update on the state's COVID-19 response.

On Friday, there were no new COVID-19 related deaths while four more people were admitted to the hospital. There were 154 positive tests.

For several additional graphs and tables containing more data, including a list of cases in every municipality, visit ct.gov/coronavirus and click the link that is labeled, “COVID-19 Data Tracker.”

Waterbury Public Schools confirmed that a staff member with the district has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement, the staff member works at Rotella Interdistrict Magnet School.

Superintendent Verna D. Ruffin was notified of the test results Friday.

WPS says the Waterbury Department of Public Health and the city’s Contact Tracing Team was quickly notified so that the individual could identify close contacts.

The school district did not confirm if fellow Rotella Interdistrict Magnet colleagues were among those close contacts.

Officials did announce that cleaning and disinfecting of the school was done immediately.

A Trinity College student has tested positive for COVID-19 according to campus officials.

Officials said in an email, "We can confirm that we have our first on-campus case of COVID-19 this fall. The positive test result came this morning through our campus testing program for a student who arrived on campus recently. The student is feeling well and has been moved to isolation following our protocols.

Details about cases can be seen at https://www.trincoll.edu/reopening/covid-19-dashboard.

According the latest data, UConn has 57 on-campus cases including the 10 added this past Friday.

Judicial branch to resume court operations at four more locations on September 8

The Connecticut Judicial Branch announced that some court operations will resume at the following locations on Tuesday, September 8:

Geographical Area No. 23 Courthouse at New Haven, 121 Elm Street

Juvenile Matters at New Haven, 239 Whalley Avenue

Juvenile Matters at Waterford, 978 Hartford Turnpike

Juvenile Matters at Willimantic, 81 Columbia Avenue

A range of civil, criminal, family, and juvenile proceedings are being processed both by remote technology and within courthouses.