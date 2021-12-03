Gov. Lamont: Connecticut is prepared for May 1 goal of having all adults vaccine-eligible

In his first prime-time address Thursday night, President Biden directed all states to make adults, people 18 and over, eligible to be vaccinated by May 1.

DANBURY, Conn. — Governor Lamont was optimistic about President Biden’s plan to get the country vaccinated on Friday in Danbury.

Connecticut already planned to open up vaccinations to all adults by May 3 and Lamont believes Connecticut is prepared.

“I’m announcing that I will direct all states, tribes and territories to make all adults, people 18 and over eligible to be vaccinated no later than May 1,” said President Biden, as he addressed the nation Thursday on the anniversary of COVID-19 shut down.

Governor Lamont said the timing was already in Connecticut’s plan.

“Obviously the only limitation we have is the number of vaccines we have that are coming as Dick mentioned,” Governor Lamont said. “Right now we have planned May 3. We’re going to be able to accelerate that. We’re getting more people vaccinated faster and more vaccines coming from Washington, DC than we had anticipated.”

Achieving universal access to vaccines for all adults by May is a bold, aggressive goal coming from President Biden, and this is the kind of leadership that is necessary to get our state and our country back to normal.@POTUS @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/5giKwrHidy — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 12, 2021

The governor visited the vaccine clinic at Rogers Park Middle School in Danbury Friday touting the work of childcare workers.

“Beth Bye said when we’re talking about educators just remember we’re also talking about childcare workers who’ve been stepping up every day since the start of this pandemic,” Governor Lamont said.

Early childhood commissioner Beth Bye, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and state senator Julie Kushner, joining Governor Ned Lamont, who received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this morning.

“The governor really wanted to highlight his gratitude to tell childcare workers and see them getting vaccinated,” said Office of Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye.



Bye said Connecticut will get about $400 million in total for child care from the federal government and from philanthropy.

About 275 million from the American rescue plan was signed by President Biden.

“I’m told that we vaccinated about 1000 teachers yesterday,” Governor Lamont said. “We have a 100 plus childcare workers here getting this state moving again.”

The president also plans to make a new website to make appointments more assessable for people.

