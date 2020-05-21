Watch Live @ 10AM | Gov. Lamont provides daily COVID-19 update

With phase one officially underway, Gov. Lamont is now looking to move forward, as the next round of opening includes more businesses, and educational services.

HEBRON, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing Thursday at 10 a.m. to provide updates on Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

According to his office, Lamont will be joined by Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes.

Residents can expect more details on DEEP's new operational plan that was released this week, outlining guidelines for the operation and use of state park grounds, trails, beaches, boat launches and other areas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With phase one officially also launched and underway, Gov. Lamont is now looking to move forward, as the next round of opening includes more businesses, and educational services.

Connecticut's phase two is tentatively set for June 20th and phase three, could follow four weeks after, according to Lamont.

At his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday afternoon, the governor laid out a potential plan the the second phase.

The sectors that could possibly reopen in a month include:

Accommodation (hotels)

Gym, fitness & sports clubs

All personal services including nail salons

Outdoor arts, entertainment and events (up to 50 people)

Movie theaters

Bowling alleys

Social clubs, pools

All museums, zoos, aquariums

Restaurants (indoor, no bar)

Phase two will also allow certain aspects of education and community services to open including:

Selected youth camps (June 20)

All summer day camps (June 22)

Public libraries (June 20)

Nonresidential workforce programs (mid-June)

Nonresidential clinical/laboratory courses (mid-June)

K-12 summer school (July 6)

Other nonresidential programs (July/August)

Graduate programs (July/August)

Undergraduate residential small-scale pilot programs (July/Aug)

According to Lamont, phase three is currently set to launch at least four weeks after phase two. It would allow the following to open:

Bars

Indoor event spaces & venues

Indoor amusement parks & arcades

Outdoor events (up to 100 people)

The governor also release the latest coronavirus numbers in Connecticut in his Wednesday report.

Hospitalizations continue to trend downward in the state, as 27 less people are being treated. A total of 887 people are hospitalized.

587 new cases were reported, bringing the state's total to 39,017 cases.