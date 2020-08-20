Watch live @ 4PM | Gov. Lamont to provide coronavirus updates

This afternoon's updates also comes one day after Lamont announced that Connecticut reached one million tests since the pandemic.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Lamont is scheduled to hold a news briefing Thursday afternoon to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

The 4 p.m. conference will be the first this week, where state officials will discuss the local fight against COVID-19.

This afternoon's updates also comes one day after Lamont announced that Connecticut reached one million tests since the pandemic.

Ad of Wednesday, the state saw an increase of 59 coronavirus cases from Tuesday, bringing the total to 51,314.

Hospitalizations have been on the upward tick two days, with the total number in the state now at 49.

Before Tuesday, Connecticut had reported seeing the lowest hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since March 20.