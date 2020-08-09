Gov. Lamont to hold a roundtable on COVID-19 impacts to public health

It's been six months since Connecticut's first confirmed COVID-19 case

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont will be holding a roundtable discussion today at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on public health here in our state.

The governor will be joined by representatives from the Yale School of Public Health, along with officials from the City of New Haven.

It's been officially six months since Connecticut saw its first positive COVID-19 case. Two days later on March 10th, Gov. Lamont had declared a public health emergency. On March 18th, there was the first confirmed death due to complications from COVID-19.



Last week, there was pushback from state lawmakers after Gov. Lamont had announced he would be extending his executive powers until February 2021. They were set to expire on September 9th.

Just a couple weeks ago, Yale had announced that researchers at the School of Public Health had come up with a saliva-based COVID-19 test that could significantly reduce wait times and the cost.



The method is called saliva direct and they’ve already tested it on players and staff in the NBA.