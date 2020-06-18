Watch live @ 11AM | Gov. Lamont to provide coronavirus update following Phase 2 launch

Following the briefing, the governor will tour Five Churches Brewing. It's the latest effort to meet with small business owners and view precautions put in place.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Governor Lamont will hold a press briefing at 11 a.m. Thursday to provide updates on Connecticut’s fight against coronavirus.

His announcement comes as the state enters day two of its Phase 2 reopening.

According to his office, he will speak from the Community Health Center of New Britain.

Following the briefing, Gov. Lamont will tour New Britain's Five Churches Brewing at 12 p.m.

The visit is the governor's latest effort to meet with small business owners and staff, while viewing some of the precautions put in place to protect customers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Erin Stewart will also join Lamont, according to officials.

On the first day of Phase 2 Wednesday, Gov. Lamont announced that coronavirus hospitalizations in the state continued to trend downward.

While CT now has confirmed 45,429 people who have tested positive for the virus, the number of residents being treated has dropped below 200.

As of Wednesday, 4,219 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.

As Connecticut entered Phase 2, restrictions on restaurants, public spaces, and other businesses were eased.

Here is what will be allowed to reopen in phase two:

Amusement Parks (up to 25% capacity)

Hotels / Lodging

Restaurants (indoor, no bar -- current table limit is 25)

Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Indoor recreation (e.g., bowling alleys, movie theaters, etc.)

Libraries

Outdoor arts, entertainment and events (up to 50 people)

Personal services (e.g., nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc.)

Sports and fitness facilities (e.g., gyms, fitness centers, pools, etc.)

During phase two, restaurants are permitted to welcome patrons back in for indoor dining. However, the current table limit is 25 people and bars are still not allowed. What can customers expect?