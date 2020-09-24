Watch Live @ 4PM | Gov. Lamont to provide COVID-19 update

FOX61's Zinnia Maldonado reports that the governor is expected to announce plans for a Phase 3 or Phase 2.5 of reopening at this afternoon's press conference.

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Lamont will provide an update Thursday afternoon on the State of Connecticut's coronavirus response efforts.

The virtual new briefing will take placed at 4 p.m.

FOX61's Zinnia Maldonado reports that the governor is expected to announce plans for a Phase 3 or Phase 2.5 of reopening at this afternoon's press conference.

However, there is no official word from Gov. Lamont on plans at this time.

On Wednesday, officials reported the following COVID-19 updates in Connecticut:

10,074 tests were administered and 155 came back positive

Positivity rate of about 1.5 percent

Hospitalizations increased by three people, bringing the total to 73 patients.

One COVID-19 related death, bringing the state death toll to 4,497.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️10,074 tests were administered and 155 came back positive (1.5% positivity rate)

➡️73 patients are hospitalized (increase of 3)

➡️There has been 1 COVID-related death



As of yesterday, Hartford County had the most confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the state with 1,112 people and has 322 probable deaths due to the virus.

Fairfield County remained the second most confirmed COVID-19 related deaths with 1,107 people.

Earlier Thursday, Gov. Lamont, Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz, and Connecticut Agriculture officials announced the launch of CTPantryResources.com.