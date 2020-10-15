LIVE @ 4PM | Gov. Lamont to provide COVID-19 update

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Lamont is expected to hold a news briefing Thursday to provide updates on Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.
The briefing comes a day after the governor reported the state's positivity rate dropped to 2%. On Tuesday, the positivity was at 2.4%, which was the state's highest rate since June.
8,359 tests were administered Wednesday, with 164 coming back positive.
Hospitalizations saw an increase of 16. A total of 188 patients were being treated for COVID-19 Wednesday.
The state recorded 4 new COVID-related deaths.
Earlier this week, Michigan, Ohio and Virginia has been added to the list. Last week, New Mexico was added to the list. No states/territories were removed this week.
The list is updated every week on Tuesday based on the COVID-19 numbers in each state. For more info, click here.
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Guam
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming