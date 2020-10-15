LIVE @ 4PM | Gov. Lamont to provide COVID-19 update

The briefing comes a day after the state's positivity rate dropped to 2%. On Tuesday, the positivity was at 2.4%, which was the state's highest since June.

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Lamont is expected to hold a news briefing Thursday to provide updates on Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

The briefing comes a day after the governor reported the state's positivity rate dropped to 2%. On Tuesday, the positivity was at 2.4%, which was the state's highest rate since June.

8,359 tests were administered Wednesday, with 164 coming back positive.

Hospitalizations saw an increase of 16. A total of 188 patients were being treated for COVID-19 Wednesday.

The state recorded 4 new COVID-related deaths.

Earlier this week, Michigan, Ohio and Virginia has been added to the list. Last week, New Mexico was added to the list. No states/territories were removed this week.

The list is updated every week on Tuesday based on the COVID-19 numbers in each state. For more info, click here.

Alabama Alaska Arkansas Colorado Delaware Florida Georgia Guam Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Mexico North Carolina North Dakota Oklahoma Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming