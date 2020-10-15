x
LIVE @ 4PM | Gov. Lamont to provide COVID-19 update

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Lamont is expected to hold a news briefing Thursday to provide updates on Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

The briefing comes a day after the governor reported the state's positivity rate dropped to 2%. On Tuesday, the positivity was at 2.4%, which was the state's highest rate since June.

8,359 tests were administered Wednesday, with 164 coming back positive.

Hospitalizations saw an increase of 16. A total of 188 patients were being treated for COVID-19 Wednesday.

The state recorded 4 new COVID-related deaths.

Earlier this week, Michigan, Ohio and Virginia has been added to the list. Last week, New Mexico was added to the list. No states/territories were removed this week.

The list is updated every week on Tuesday based on the COVID-19 numbers in each state. For more info, click here

  1. Alabama
  2. Alaska
  3. Arkansas
  4. Colorado
  5. Delaware
  6. Florida
  7. Georgia
  8. Guam
  9. Idaho
  10. Illinois
  11. Indiana
  12. Iowa
  13. Kansas
  14. Kentucky
  15. Louisiana
  16. Minnesota
  17. Mississippi
  18. Missouri
  19. Montana
  20. Nebraska
  21. Nevada
  22. New Mexico
  23. North Carolina
  24. North Dakota
  25. Oklahoma
  26. Puerto Rico
  27. Rhode Island
  28. South Carolina
  29. South Dakota
  30. Tennessee
  31. Texas
  32. Utah
  33. West Virginia
  34. Wisconsin
  35. Wyoming