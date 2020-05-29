Watch live @ 12:30PM | Gov. Lamont to provide COVID-19 update

Lamont will speak on the north steps of the State Capitol. He will be joined by several faith leaders from across Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing Friday to provide updates on Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

Lamont will speak at 12:30 p.m. on the north steps of the State Capitol.

According to the governor's office, he will be joined by several faith leaders from across the state.

Last week, President Trump announced that churches and other houses of worship should be considered essential, and allowed to open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said governors should let places of worship to open "right now," because the country needs more prayer.

“Today I’m identifying houses of worship — churches, synagogues and mosques — as essential places that provide essential services," Trump said during the hastily arranged press conference Friday.

The President continues saying that if governors don't abide by his request, he will “override" them, though it's unclear what authority he has to do so.

On Thursday, Gov. Lamont visited a mobile COVID-19 testing program launched by Trinity Health of New England and Charter Oak Health Center.

The mobile program will provide free COVID-19 testing in 19 different locations in the coming weeks, including in Hartford, East Hartford, Bloomfield, and Windsor.

The mobile testing program will utilize the Charter Oak mobile medical and dental van in addition to tented areas at each mobile test site location. These sites will allow community members to walk up, no appointment necessary, and receive a COVID-19 test. The testing is free and available to all ages, 6 months, and older. Each mobile test site will be staffed by individuals from Charter Oak and Saint Francis Hospital, a member of Trinity Health Of New England.

Governor Lamont's office also released the latest COVID-19 numbers in Connecticut Thursday.

At the Thursday announcement, Gov. Lamont said that all the key metrics are heading in the right direction after phase 1 May 20th reopening. Gov. Lamont said that hospitalizations heading down, and we are now two-thirds off the peak, and that testing is going up.