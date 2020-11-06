Watch live @ 4PM | Gov. Lamont to provide update on CT's coronavirus response

The state is officially less than a week away from its Phase 2 reopening on June 17.

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Lamont is scheduled to hold a news briefing Thursda to provide updates on Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

The state is officially less than a week away from its Phase 2 reopening on June 17.

The governor announced Wednesday that hospitalizations continue to move downward with 270 people who are currently in hospital care.

The state has 44,347 people who have tested positive for the virus. As of June 10, 4,120 people have died due to COVID-19.

For more on the Wednesday COVID-19 statistics, click here.

The original date for phase two was June 20, but Governor Lamont moved it up a couple days to avoid reopening during the busy Father's Day weekend.

The businesses that will be able to reopen next Wednesday are:

Here is what will be allowed to reopen in phase two:

Amusement Parks (up to 25% capacity)

Hotels / Lodging

Restaurants (indoor, no bar -- current table limit is 25)

Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Indoor recreation (e.g., bowling alleys, movie theaters, etc.)

Libraries

Outdoor arts, entertainment and events (up to 50 people)

Personal services (e.g., nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc.)

Sports and fitness facilities (e.g., gyms, fitness centers, pools, etc.)

Earlier this week, Gov. Lamont said new numbers are still trending in the right direction, which allows for Phase 2 launch.

COVID-19 infections are hovering at about 2% or less and the key metric of hospitalizations are down 2/3 from where they were just a few short weeks ago.

During that Tuesday press conference, the governor struck a reflective tone. He recapped much of what we’ve heard before. New information came from reporter questions. FOX 61 asked the governor if he supports the operational structure of nursing homes. Gov. Lamont has said he values public/private partnerships. Nursing homes are usually private entities funded and supported, in part, through the public sector.