LIVE @ 4PM | Gov. Lamont to provide COVID-19 update

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing Monday afternoon to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

His 4 p.m. announcement comes after he reported the state's infection rate fell back down to 2.5% just before the weekend.

Earlier last week, the positivity rate had soared to 6.1%.

As more towns moved into the red zone with COVID-19 infections, Gov. Lamont said the positivity rate was a "gut punch."

Additionally, three more states were added to Connecticut's Travel Advisory list last week.

California, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania were all added to the list due to their COVID-19 cases. With these states, there are now 42 other states and territories listed. Anyone traveling from these states to CT must quarantine for 14 days.