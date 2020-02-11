x
LIVE @ 4PM | Gov. Lamont to provide COVID-19 update

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing Monday afternoon to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

His 4 p.m. announcement comes after he reported the state's infection rate fell back down to 2.5% just before the weekend.

Earlier last week, the positivity rate had soared to 6.1%.

As more towns moved into the red zone with COVID-19 infections, Gov. Lamont said the positivity rate was a "gut punch."

Additionally, three more states were added to Connecticut's Travel Advisory list last week. 

California, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania were all added to the list due to their COVID-19 cases. With these states, there are now 42 other states and territories listed. Anyone traveling from these states to CT must quarantine for 14 days. 

On October 30, Massachusetts removed Connecticut from the DPH's lower risk state list for its travel order. Travelers from CT arriving into Mass. must fill out a form, quarantine for two weeks, or produce a negative test. The order goes into effect at 12:01 AM on October 31. 

