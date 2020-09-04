Gov. Lamont: CT schools to remain closed until at least May 20 amid coronavirus

The governor said the decision was made “in the best interests of public health.”

Governor Lamont is scheduled to provide an update at 4 p.m. Thursday on the state’s response to COVID-19.

Early Thursday afternoon, the governor announced schools in the state would remain closed until at least May 20.

The governor said the decision was made “in the best interests of public health.”

Governor Lamont said Education Commissioner Dr. Miguel Cardona would be on hand at Thursdays press briefing to provide more information to parents, teachers and staff.

On Wednesday, an additional 1,000 COVID-positive tests were reported bringing the state’s total so far to 8,781.