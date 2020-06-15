Watch @4pm: Gov. Lamont daily briefing

Looking ahead to Wednesday when state enters Phase 2 of reopening

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Ned Lamont will be holding his daily briefing at 4 p.m. to update the state's response to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, it's expected that the state will enter Phase 2 of the reopening. Restrictions on restaurants, public spaces and other businesses are expected to be eased.

Here is what will be allowed to reopen in phase two:

Amusement Parks (up to 25% capacity)

Hotels / Lodging

Restaurants (indoor, no bar -- current table limit is 25)

Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Indoor recreation (e.g., bowling alleys, movie theaters, etc.)

Libraries

Outdoor arts, entertainment and events (up to 50 people)

Personal services (e.g., nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc.)

Sports and fitness facilities (e.g., gyms, fitness centers, pools, etc.)

During phase two, restaurants are permitted to welcome patrons back in for indoor dining. However, the current table limit is 25 people and bars are still not allowed.What can customers expect?

Indoor waiting areas will be closed

Visual markers to encourage 6 ft social distancing

Buffet and self-serve stations eliminated

Amenities non-essential to businesse’s main function (e.g. dance floor, pool table) closed or removed

Employees to not share equipment. If shared, clean after each use

Servers should serve specific zones in the restaurant to minimize overlap, where possible

Businesses are strongly encouraged to use no-touch or disposable options for menus (e.g. phone app, whiteboard). If no-touch or disposable options are not utilized, businesses must sanitize menus between uses

Use single use packets or containers

Utensils should be rolled or packaged

Install touchless appliances wherever possible, including: contactless payments, paper towel dispensers, soap dispensers, trash cans

Gov. Ned Lamont's office released its daily update Sunday afternoon on stats in the state's fight against the Coronavirus, indicating the downward trend in the figures.