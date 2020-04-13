Gov. Lamont discusses regional state coordinated effort to reopen states

The governor’s briefing comes shortly after he and five other governors announced a multi-state effort to design a coordinated plan to re-open states

Governor Ned Lamont provided an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak at 4 p.m. Monday.

The governor’s briefing came shortly after he and five other governors announced a multi-state effort to design a coordinated plan, which would eventually allow businesses to reopen.

According to officials, each state will create a team with a public health representative, an economic representative and the governor’s chief of staff from each state. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the task force is expected to meet Tuesday and issue guidance within weeks.