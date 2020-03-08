Gov. Lamont says Dr. Fauci is 'the voice I listen to.'

Gov. Lamont wouldn't say whether he has confidence in Dr. Deborah Birx.

HARTFORD, Conn. — How was the state of Connecticut able to get Dr. Anthony Fauci as a guest for Monday's COVID briefing? Gov. Ned Lamont made the announcement from UConn’s Horse Barn Hill while attending a separate event making an agricultural announcement. Gov. Lamont said Dr. Fauci is, "The one most credible voice coming out of Washington D.C. The voice I listen to," said Gov. Lamont.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. He appeared via Microsoft Teams with Gov. Ned Lamont.

"We’ve had a couple of informal conversations over the last couple of months," said Gov. Lamont.

Dr. Fauci headlines a list of medical experts that Lamont has hosted during his briefings over the last several months. From Dr. Albert Ko, who Lamont dubbed as, "Connecticut's Dr. Fauci," to Scott Gottleib the former FDA Commissioner. Other doctors and state health epidemiologists including Dr. Matthew Cartter have joined him. On Fauci, Gov. Lamont said, "He can explain the science behind these pandemics in a way that people understand and in a way that they trust."

But Dr. Fauci has also gotten criticism from the White House. President Trump said he was, "alarmist." His message often differs from the President. Dr. Fauci's sanctioned interviews and appearances are becoming less common. Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she didn’t have any confidence in White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx. FOX61 asked Gov. Lamont if he has confidence in Dr. Birx. "I don’t think I have to get into that," remarked Gov. Lamont. He continued, "but I trust Dr. Fauci. He has the experience and the judgement and the independent I think we’ve know that. He’s stood up and did what he though was right from the very beginning."