Gov. Lamont, Education Commissioner expected to announce decision on schools @ 4 p.m.

The question is whether they will reopen following May 20th or remain closed for the rest of the year due to COVID-19

Governor Lamont is expected to announce a decision on schools today.

Parents, teachers, and students have been waiting on this decision since all the schools had shut down until at least May 20th.

The Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona will be joining him today for the announcement, happening at 4 p.m.

Gov. Lamont tweeted a video today for National Teacher Appreciation Day where he says "we'll all be back by late summer ready to go".

Governor Andrew Cuomo last week announced that New York schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

On Monday, Governor Phil Murphy also announced that schooling will remain online for the rest of the school year.

Towns and cities have been doing remote learning for several weeks now, and later this week, university groups will join the governor to announce their plan for their students and how they’ll get back to speed.

Connecticut has announced that it can begin re-opening some non- essential business starting May 20th.

That would include retail stores, hair, and nail salons; only restaurants with outdoor seating can serve guests.

Dr. Saud Anwar, an ICU lung doctor as well as state senator, joined Gov. Lamont yesterday. He warned about opening too soon and the possibility of a second resurgence.

Gov. Lamont also recommended keeping a close eye on states like Florida and Georgia for the next 3 to 6 weeks since they were the first states to start re-opening.