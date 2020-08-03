Gov Lamont: First presumptive case of coronavirus in CT resident identified

Wilton man in his 40s had traveled to California

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont Sunday announced that the Connecticut Department of Public Health DPH State Laboratory has confirmed the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus disease involving a Connecticut resident.

Officials said in a press release, "The patient, a resident of Wilton who is 40 to 50 years of age, is being treated at Danbury Hospital. The person most likely became infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 during a recent trip to California and sought medical care shortly after returning to Connecticut."

The governor's office said this COVID-19 case is not related to the COVID-19 case involving a Danbury Hospital employee who is a resident of New York State that was announced on Friday, or the COVID-19 case involving a community physician who made rounds at Bridgeport Hospital and is also a New York State resident that was announced on Saturday.

Officials also said, "This case is considered a presumptive positive case until it is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Extensive contact tracing is being done on this case. All people who have had direct, face-to-face contact with this person are being instructed to stay home and self-isolate. Risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 is considered low for people who had contact with an individual who does not have COVID-19 and does not have symptoms. In other words, a contact of a contact is considered low risk."

The Department of Public Health reminded resident of these key points: