Gov. Lamont gives daily COVID-19 update

Starting Monday night, state residents will be required to wear face masks or face coverings while out in public. The executive order goes into effect today at 8:00 p.m.

Governor Lamont gave his daily COVID-19 update Monday afternoon. He was joined by Feng Zhang the developer of the How We Feel app and Dr. Lynn Sosa Deputy State Epidemiologist and Coordinator of the TB and STD Control Programs at the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

This could be a cloth mask, a bandana.

The order was put in place as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

An attorney out of Stamford is suing Governor Lamont over this new executive order.

The attorney says the order is unconstitutional and violates people’s rights and freedoms.