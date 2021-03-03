Gov. Lamont hints at easing COVID-19 restrictions

Right now, restaurants can operate at 50% capacity, with a max of 8 people to a table, and an 11 p.m. closing time.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Lamont is expected to make an announcement Thursday, about easing some COVID-19 restrictions in Connecticut. For businesses like restaurants that have been finding creative ways to stay open over the last year, while facing capacity limits, curfews, and safety protocols, it's a light at the end of the tunnel.

"When you think back to the bad days of potentially rolling backward which we had to see in November, this is a really good thing," said Scott Dolch, executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

Right now, restaurants can operate at 50% capacity, with a max of 8 people to a table, and an 11 p.m. closing time. Just over the state line in Massachusetts, restaurants no longer have capacity limits.

"Any rolling forward is a good thing. For us as an industry, it's trying to put us on a path to recovery," said Dolch. "They're looking for some hope, and some good news and I think that's what tomorrow hopefully brings," he said.

Other businesses like hair salons and barbershops can operate at 75% capacity. However, business in general is still taking a hit.

"We definitely need restrictions to be eased so we have more business with the services we do. Right now, things are really, really bad still," said Chris Rosa, owner of Professional Barber Shop in Hartford. "I'm literally doing 35 maybe 40% business," he said.

Governor Lamont says he is also planning on easing travel restrictions. Right now, anyone traveling to Connecticut from anywhere other than New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island, must quarantine for 10 days or show a negative COVID-19 test.

Those who have already been doing some traveling say they are looking forward to it.

"I think that's great, it's great for the economy, it's great for everybody," said Michael Michaud of Old Saybrook.

Dr. David Banach with UConn Health says he encourages people to still be careful while traveling, even if restrictions are eased.