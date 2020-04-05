Gov. Lamont holds daily briefing on COVID-19 response in Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont is scheduled to hold a daily news briefing on the state's response to COVID-19 at 4 p.m. on Monday.

According to the Governor's Office, he'll be joined by State Senator Saud Anwar (D-South Windsor), a medical doctor with specializations in pulmonology and critical care medicine. Sen. Anwar also serves as vice chair of the legislature's Public Health Committee. In addition, State Representative William Petit, Jr. (R-Plainville, New Britain) will also be at Monday's briefing. He serves as the ranking member of the Public Health Committee.